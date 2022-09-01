Artificial intelligence gets arty for Scotland

TOURISM marketing body VisitScotland has used an artificial intelligence (AI) program to create pictures of Scotland.

Photographs and paintings were fed into the NightCafe AI art generator, which then produced images in-keeping with the originals.

The agency is using the images to promote the 13 sites on Scotland’s United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation (Unesco) trail.

The program was used to create images of world heritage sites including the Antonine Wall, the Forth Bridge, and St Kilda.

It was also used to make illustrations of biospheres and geoparks ranging from Shetland to Wester Ross.

Vicki Miller, VisitScotland’s director of marketing and digital, said: “It’s been fascinating to see how AI art trend has represented some of our most iconic locations; of course, nothing compares to experiencing these unique places in reality.

“There is no other journey like Scotland’s Unesco trail.

“The trail inspires visitors to take a once-in-a-lifetime journey across the country, delving into its history and heritage, experiencing the wonder of its natural assets and the magic that inspires art,

music and literature.”

