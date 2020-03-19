Art gallery to continue with new exhibition showing

An Edinburgh art gallery is to press ahead to show the work of three artists, exhibiting together for the first time.

The Torrance Gallery in Edinburgh will display the work of regular Ken Ferguson, who will exhibit his spectacular new forest and treescapes, alongside some more familiar snowy mountains and peaceful seascapes.

Featuring alongside Ken, in the back studio gallery, there will be a selection of original works by Lindsay Keir and David M. Graham. The exhibition will run from 21 March to 4 April.

A gallery spokesman said: ‘Due to the worries over Coronovirus, we have regretfully decided not to host the usual opening event this Saturday.

‘We are encouraging customers to pop in during the course of the two weeks of the exhibition, to ensure that the gallery isn’t too crowded at any point in any day – but this will be subject to change and we will put a sign on the door each to day to confirm we are open to the public. Please keep an eye on the website for updates on public access.

‘If you feel unwell, or are displaying any of the symptoms, we would ask for you to refrain from coming along. We will have hand sanitiser available, and would ask customers to avoid shaking hands/hugging others whilst in the gallery.’

The exhibition is available to view/purchase online HERE.

The Torrance Gallery is located at 36 Dundas St, Edinburgh.