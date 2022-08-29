Aberdeen Art Fair returns on Friday

FIFTEEN exhibitors are lined up for this weekend’s 10th Aberdeen Art Fair in the city’s music hall.

The fair begins on Friday evening with a complimentary tasting hosted by Aberdeen Local Wine School.

The free event then continues on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Emma Louise Wilson, who studied at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen and now has a workshop at Deemouth Artist Studios, will lead free painting lessons for all levels of budding artists over the weekend.

Exhibitors selling art at the fair include Aberdeen Artists’ Society, Ballater Gallery, and Glasgow School of Art Collective.

Organisers said that there will be “an exciting new collection of contemporary and affordable works to view and purchase in a relaxed and accessible environment”.

They added: “The aim of the Aberdeen Art Fair, which returns after a three year gap due to the pandemic, has always been to ‘provide arts for all’ and it most certainly doesn’t disappoint, with a wide variety of styles and techniques on show with, quite literally, something for everyone.”

