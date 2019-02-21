A unique chance for artists to work in a bothy

A new store is marking its opening by giving artists a chance to showcase their talents.

To celebrate TOAST’s Edinburgh store, the lifestyle brand is partnering with Bothy Project to offer emerging visual artists in Scotland a one-week residency at Inshriach Bothy.

TOAST creates and curates simple, functional, beautiful clothing and homeware. They are known for their thoughtful, contemporary design and commitment to traditional textiles and craftsmanship. They believe strongly in nurturing relationships with established mills, knitters, weavers, ceramicists and artists around the world.

Bothy Project is a network of cabins that offers artists the opportunity to work in remote, spectacular locations in Scotland. These simple live-work studios have been designed to strike a balance between offering the basic essentials to work and enabling creatives to connect with the environment around them.

Inshriach Bothy is a simple and comfortable space for one person. Electricity is supplied by solar panel system which can power a laptop, camera or mobile device, etc, when used conservatively, and dependent on sufficient sunlight. Heating is provided by a wood-burning stove.

There is no internet connection and limited mobile phone signal. Aviemore (the closest town to Inshriach) has a vibrant community where you can get food and other supplies, as well as access to internet and phone connections. TOAST and Bothy Project are inviting applications for a funded, one-week residency at Inshriach Bothy.

Applications are open to visual artists and they must be a resident of Scotland; priority will be given to emerging artists.

In addition to the residency, TOAST will contribute £1000 towards creating a project themed around The Unknown Path, TOAST’s SS’19 campaign, to be featured in the Edinburgh shop.

Deadline for applications is Monday 4 March and applications can be submitted online which will be reviewed and selected by a TOAST and Bothy Project panel. The residency will take place between 16 and 23 March.

For more details, visit www.toa.st/uk.