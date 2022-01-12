Burns Supper live online from his birthplace

The National Trust for Scotland is hosting the only online Burns Night event to come from the bard’s birthplace in Alloway.

Step through the screen to the place where Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, was born in 1759 on January 22.

The conservation charity’s Burns Big Night In streams live from the humble cottage where the Bard was born and spent his early years, offering a night of fabulous entertainment celebrating the poet, that can all be enjoyed from the comfort of your sofa.

The National Trust for Scotland, which cares for Burns Cottage and the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Alloway, has put together another strong line-up of musicians and performers inspired by Burns and his contribution to Scotland and its culture.

The 2022 programme will bring his poems and songs to the world, while the ongoing pandemic is preventing in-person Burns Night celebrations for the second year running. The event is a chance to join together virtually to celebrate of one of Scotland’s cultural icons while supporting the conservation charity who protect so many of the special items, including manuscripts, pens and even socks that once belonged to Robert Burns, and share his story with all who visit Alloway.

Performers include the award-winning singer Siobhan Miller, Scottish-Algerian poet Janette Ayachi and Jenny Lindsay who will be giving her take on the epic Tam o’Shanter, Laurie Cameron will perform pieces from her latest studio album Something In Us Never Dies of modern reinterpretations of the lesser known writings of Burns. Poet and writer Michael Pedersen will perform original works in his own distinctive voice too.

The Burns Big Night In comes live from Burns Cottage, part of the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum in Alloway. The site holds the world’s foremost collection related to the poet and is owned and cared for by the National Trust for Scotland. DJ and Presenter Edith Bowman who led proceedings at the inaugural event in January 2021 is hosting once again.

Also returning for 2022 is Chris Waddell, expert on Burns and National Trust for Scotland Learning Manager at the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum.

Chris said: ‘Burns Cottage and Alloway was absolutely central to the work of Robert Burns and provided him with inspiration throughout his life. We hope you’ll join us at the place he was born for a night celebrating creativity and culture, all inspired by Robert Burns and his words which still speak to strongly to so many of us, all over the world.’

The event takes place on Saturday 22 January from 7pm – 8.45pm. Tickets start at £18 for a household and £26 for a ticket and a Box of Braw for two, containing treats and a nip or two to set your evening off, courtesy of some of Scotland’s most iconic brands including The Glenlivet, Mackie’s of Scotland, Tunnock’s and Mrs Tilly’s.

Tickets are available: at www.burnsbignightin.org .

The first ever Burns Big Night In took place on 23 January 2021. Broadcast live from Burns Cottage, the event featured a mix of music, song and poetry, as well as conversation about Robert Burns’s life, work and legacy. Performers included Kevin Williamson, Talisk, Iona Lee and Jenn Butterworth and Ross Ainslie.

Find our more about the National Trust for Scotland at www.nts.org.uk.