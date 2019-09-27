Unfilmed script for Alien 3 coming to Scots theatre

A new Scottish production of an unfilmed script for cult favourite Alien 3 promises to be out of this world.

A collaboration between a Glasgow based theatre company and national horror events specialists, Alien 3: The Unfilmed Script is a play that will bring theatre and sci-fi fans together for a unique experience.

Alien 3 was a notoriously troubled film, going through several scripts and directors before release.

Now, Shows on a Shoestring, the company behind the critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe show Assessment, have joined forces with Scare Scotland to bring one of these infamous lost scripts to the stage.

The play will feature an eerie original score and action-packed fight choreography as well as some familiar props and costumes, with the opportunity for fans to explore – and get photos with – some of the franchise’s iconic costumes and props after the show.

Producer Effie Scott said: ‘Set on a dying planet filled with religious extremists refusing to address a climate crisis, and starring a female action hero, this script couldn’t feel more timely, despite being written some 30 years ago.

‘We’re so excited to give sci-fi fans a new opportunity to experience the Alien universe and make some new Alien fans out of regular theatre-goers.’

Alien 3: The Unfilmed Script runs Thursday 3 to Saturday 5 October. It will be performed at 7.30pm at Websters Theatre Glasgow, Great Western Road, G4 9HZ.

Tickets are £12 concession /£14 adults (concession priced tickets are for students, OAPs, no income, carers, equity card holders). Group bookings are available by contacting the box office on 0141 357 4000. Tickets are also available from https://webstersglasgow.com/whats-on/event/alien-3-the-unfilmedscript/

Please note: this production has a 14+ age guideline due to violence and language but entrance is at parents’ discretion.