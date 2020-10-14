Two Scottish sites among ‘museums of the year’

A PAIR of Scottish attractions has been named among the “museums of the year” by The Art Fund.

Aberdeen Art Gallery and Gairloch Museum were two of the five sites that shared this year’s prize.

Each museum will receive £200,000.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “Covid-19 abruptly halted the fantastic momentum that had built since Aberdeen Art Gallery re-opened in November 2019 following the redevelopment.

“We welcomed more than 100,000 visitors in under 100 days and then, suddenly, we were closed again.

“Being a ‘museum of the year’ winner is the best ‘welcome back’ present imaginable.”

Commenting on Gairloch Museum, The Art Fund said: “The museum’s move in 2019 to a new home – not a grand new build but a repurposed nuclear bunker – transformed a village eyesore into an important visitor attraction.

“It was the culmination of an 8-year, £2.4 million redevelopment project realised by this community and more than 120 volunteers.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s culture pages.