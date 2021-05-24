Trio of dining concepts at Rusacks St Andrews

July 2021 will see the launch of three brand new dining concepts – ‘18’, The Bridge, and One Under Bar – within a new luxury hotel as part of Rusacks St Andrews.

Derek Johnstone, one of Scotland’s most renowned chefs, will lead the kitchens and new dining concepts as executive head chef, championing local Scottish produce throughout his menus.

The 120-room hotel, a Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, overlooks the 18th green at the iconic Old Course, and is undergoing a major renovation of its accommodations including a new addition to the property and a transformation of its food and beverage offerings to ring in the summer.

A destination rooftop and Scottish restaurant, 18 will specialise in the very best seasonal local produce. Using the restaurant’s state-of-the-art Robata grill, Johnstone’s menu will focus on open flame cooked dishes and contemporary and innovative game and seafood dishes. 18 sits on the fourth floor of the new extension to the previous footprint and its full glass wall offers a panoramic view across the Old Course, West Sands and the North Sea.

The ground floor will house The Bridge, a more casual all-day dining option which continues the theme of championing Scottish produce, a key pillar of Johnstone’s food and drink ethos.

Completing the new offering is the One Under Bar, an intimate, underground bar serving the very best pub favourites, beers, whiskies and cocktails. It aims to embody the Scottish spirit of camaraderie and host live music.

Derek joins Rusacks St Andrews from Borthwick Castle, where he was twice runner up in National Chef of the Year and has been shortlisted for Scottish Chef of the Year at the 2021 CIS Excellence Awards. He has also won the inaugural BBC Masterchef: The Professionals in 2008, aged 24. Throughout Johnstone’s career, he has worked with some of the world’s most renowned chefs including Michel Roux Jr. and Albert Roux, and in Michelin-starred kitchens around Europe including Le Gavroche in London, De Karmeliet in Belgium, and DO near Milan.

Derek said: ‘My philosophy of cooking beautiful Scottish produce -showing it the respect it deserves and letting the food do the talking – will run through the menus at 18, The Bridge and One Under Bar. I’m delighted to join the team at Rusacks St Andrews and look forward making it one of the best hotels in the country to eat and drink at.’

18, The Bridge and One Under Bar at Rusacks St Andrews will be developed and operated by White Rabbit Projects, whose hospitality portfolio includes Lina Stores, Kricket and Island Poké.

Part of the Marine & Lawn collection, which is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, Rusacks St Andrews will be joined by two additional Scottish golf properties: Marine North Berwick in July 2021 and Marine Troon when it relaunches and joins the collection in spring 2022.

To find out more about the new food and drink offering at Rusacks coming this summer, please visit www.18standrews.co.uk.

For more information about Marine & Lawn, visit https://marineandlawn.com/.