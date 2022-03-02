Top Scottish art prize doubles in size this year

The largest prize for emerging artists in Scotland has doubled in value this year, after judges decided to make two awards instead of just one.

The 2022 Glenfiddich Residency Prize, worth £10,000, is awarded every year at the RSA New Contemporaries exhibition which showcases the work of recent graduates.

This year, however, judges found it so hard to choose a single winner, they are making two awards, worth a total of £20,000.

The winners, announced today, are Fanny Arnesen, 25, who wowed the judging panel with her accomplished paintings of trees and forests, and Rachel McClure, 56, who makes sculptures, photographs and recordings inspired by urban walks in Elgin.

Both will join artists from around the world on the prestigious Glenfiddich Artists in Residence (AiR) programme at the distillery in Dufftown, Morayshire, this summer.

Andy Fairgrieve, Artists in Residence (AiR) programme co-ordinator, said: ‘As judges, we were greatly impressed by the array of talent and ability on display at this year’s RSA New Contemporaries exhibition.

‘Making a final choice was as difficult as ever, leading me to decide that, for this year only, we would offer two residency places to artists from the exhibition.

‘We are delighted to be able to offer Fanny and Rachel the chance to take part in this major international programme. We look forward to welcoming them to Glenfiddich and to finding out how they respond to its unique rural and industrial environment.’

Fanny Arnesen is a Swedish artist based in Glasgow who graduated from Glasgow School of Art in 2020. Her paintings capture the magical, eerie atmosphere around trees and forests.

Elgin-based Rachel McClure graduated from Moray School of Art, part of the University of the Highlands and Islands, in 2020. She is the first UHI graduate to receive the award. Her work is inspired by walks in Elgin, and lockdown walks in rural settings.

Andy Fairgrieve said: ‘Fanny’s paintings grabbed our attention immediately. The finesse and technical ability of this young artist offers a tantalising glimpse of what she is capable of. For her to be so proficient in her craft at this stage in her career clearly makes her an artist to look out for in coming years.

‘There was also a unanimous appreciation on the judging panel for the professional presentation of Rachel McClure which brought a taste of Elgin to Edinburgh. Her ability to capture of a sense of place in such a simple yet effective way marks her to be another ideal choice for the Glenfiddich award.’

The RSA New Contemporaries exhibition is the premiere showcase for emerging artists in Scotland, selecting the work of new graduates from all five Scottish art schools. Due to the show’s cancellation in 2021, this year’s New Contemporaries exhibition showcases the work of those who graduated in 2020.

Colin R. Greenslade, director of the Royal Scottish Academy of Art and Architecture (RSA), said: ‘The support offered to artists through the Glenfiddich Award at RSA New Contemporaries further emphasises their commitment to new and exciting contemporary Scottish art.

‘The Glenfiddich Award enables the winner a period of residential research and exhibition.

‘However, perhaps more importantly, the opportunity provides unparalleled access to a network of international artists with whom they live, share experience and knowledge.

‘This Award is a wonderful opportunity for an artist and the Academy is incredibly grateful to Glenfiddich for their partnership and support.’

The RSA New Contemporaries, at the RSA on Princes Street, runs until April 3.