The Traitors: Inside Ardross Castle where The Traitors is filmed

The Traitors has been back on our screen and viewers are loving the show’s Gothic castle as much as its twists and turns. We take inside the castle where the hit TV show has bee filmed.

The show is filmed at Ardross Castle, a 19th house and estate north of Inverness in the Scottish Highlands.

The location is used in both the UK version of the show and the US adaptation hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

The estate was purchased by the 1st Duke of Sutherland in the late 1700s, where he built a hunting lodge. In 1854, Sir Alexander Matheson, an MP and opium trader, purchased Ardross and its 60,000 acres for £90,000.

He embarked on developing the estate, with the intention of attracting tenants to agricultural tenancies, and enlisted the architect Alexander Ross to design the castle building in the Gothic Scottish Baronial style.

Ross spent £7,000 adding 30 rooms to the mansion, along with the lawns, pond and fountain.

The estate was broken up and sold in 1937 before being bought by the current owners, the McTaggart family, in 1983, who began renovating the property.

The Formal Garden, Walled Garden, shrubberies and lawns have been brought back into good management, additional specimen trees have been planted and woodlands extended. The castle and estate properties have been extensively renovated.

Today, the space is used as a wedding and conference venue for corporate and private events, and as a film and TV set.

Read more on Ardross Castle in our next issue of Scottish Field magazine, where we take a closer look at its heritage.