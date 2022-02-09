The March Scottish Field and comic Mark Thomas in our podcast

Our new issue is out now, and we chat all about the March 2022 edition of Scottish Field in our 36th podcast.

Chief sub Rosie Morton and web editor Kenny Smith cast their eyes over the best of all things Scottish – heritage, interiors, antiques, gardens, wildlife, motoring, whisky and country news, as well as interviews with famous Scots names.

They discuss highlights from the new issue, including the work of fantastic photographer Jason John Fenton, who has provided the shot of the Highland Cow on the cover.

Kenny also speaks with Mark Thomas, who is returning to Scotland for not just one but two different performances – and please note, this section of the podcast contains some strong language.

In his latest show 50 Things About Us, Mark combines his trademark mix of storytelling, stand-up, mischief and well researched material to examine how we have come to inhabit this divided land that some of us call the United Kingdom.

He will be at Glasgow’s Stand comedy club on Wednesday, February 16, and at the Stand in Edinburgh on February 17.

His second show is The Mark Thomas Comedy Product, in which he looks back at his TV show which set the agenda by challenging corporations to exposing corruption.

There will be two Scottish stops with this show, on Thursday March 10 at Edinburgh’s Filmhouse then on Friday March 11 he will be in Crieff at the Strathearn Arts Centre.

You can find out more about tickets at Mark’s website, which is https://markthomasinfo.co.uk/

You can listen to the podcast, and all previous editions, HERE.

You can order the latest Scottish Field, priced £4.75, or subscribe, at www.scottishfield.co.uk/subscriptions