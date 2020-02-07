The March 2020 edition of Scottish Field is out now

The March 2020 edition of Scottish Field is now available.

In this packed issue, we head to the Borders.

We meet Melrose teacher Tom Rawson and his pupils as they spearhead the fight against pollution along the Tweed, we discover a flock of Chilean flamingos that now call the Borders home, and a visit to the bucolic Borders provides plenty of hillwalking inspiration.

Editor Richard Bath said: ‘Old farts like me love to give the yoof a hard time, and often it is warranted. But just occasionally it’s good to sit back and stare in awe at what the next generation is achieving.

‘Never has that been more applicable than in the last month when a whole raft of incredible achievements have been registered by young Scots.

‘When whisky guru Charlie MacLean’s talented trio of twentysomething sons, Lachlan, Jamie and Ewan, rowed across the Atlantic they not only shaved six days off the record, they also raised an enormous sum for charitable causes.

‘Then adventurer Jamie Douglas-Hamilton, whose grandfather risked death to become the first man to fly over Everest, also completed a phenomenal rowing feat. The 38-year-old secured five world records as part of a six-man team rowing from South America to Antarctica, becoming the first man to row across the world’s most dangerous stretch of water, Drake’s Passage, where waves reach 80 feet and the average wind speed is force six.

‘Finally, Edinburgh adventurer Mollie Hughes, 29, overcame 55mph headwinds and temperatures of -45 oC to become the youngest woman to ski solo to the South Pole, which took 58.5 days. Incredibly, she was already the youngest woman to climb both the north and south sides of Everest, a feat achieved aged just 26.

‘If all that makes the New Year’s resolution to go to the gym look tame, it’s comforting to know that the next generation lack neither ambition nor endurance. Kudos, as the kids say…’

Scottish Field’s wildlife columnist Cal Flyn uncovers the weird and wonderful ways of razor clams.

Olympic rowing legend Dame Katherine Grainger talks pet hates, dream superpowers and kitchen calamities, while we profile the rags to riches story of Dundee’s own Brian Cox, who has had his share of knocks in his acting career.

We also feature Scotland’s potato famine with the blight of 1846 and the bleak winter that ensued.

In our regular columns, Alexander McCall Smith sees a glimmer of hope for youngsters in Morvern, Alan Cochrane looks forward to a 2020 filled with commemorative events and celebrations, the reopening of the Fiddichside Inn has delighted whisky buff Blair Bowman, Guy Grieve is much aggrieved at his recent motoring mishaps, and Fiona Armstrong looks at nature’s surprising ability to adapt.

We also have our regular features, with property, interiors, food, drink, culture and more.

The 156 page March 2020 edition of Scottish Field is available now, priced £4.75. Click HERE to order.