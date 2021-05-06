The June 2021 edition of Scottish Field is out now

Stunning Scottish landscapes are in the frame in the June 2021 edition of Scottish Field.

We feature the stunning winners and runners-up from the Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year Book – Collection 7, which is packed full of breathtaking images of Scotland’s land, sea and urban place.

We chat to overall winner Dylan Nardini about his work, with a showcase of his images, as well as other incredible shots.

Editor Richard Bath said: ‘I have been talking to friends and acquaintances in the world of hospitality, and the sense of anticipation is almost palpable.

‘But the saints who own bars, hotels and restaurants are not the only ones who are so excited they could burst.

‘A friend of mine has a son who shortly turns 19 and he cannot wait for the chance to buy his son his first legal pint. It is chastening to think that a year has passed since he reached that most important of ages, yet he hasn’t been able to celebrate in the way that 18-year-olds (or, for some, 21-year-olds) have been doing since time immemorial.

‘With the sun showing its face and the laws relaxing, it feels as if a huge weight has been lifted from everybody’s shoulders.

‘It is, as someone once said, just the beginning of the end, and it will take many months, if not years, to repair the economic damage caused to our hospitality industry. These are people for whom I have enormous admiration – they are the entrepreneurs who often mortgage themselves to the hilt, employ our youngsters and work crazy hours to pursue a dream of serving the rest of us.

‘So my plea is this: go away. Spend any money you’ve saved during the pandemic on treating yourselves and at the same time saving the hospitality sector. Go explore those bits of the country that you’ve never been to.

‘Whisk your best friend or your beloved away on a surprise weekend away. Never has there been a better time to enjoy all that Scotland has to offer.’

We also speak with rugby legend Sir Ian McGeechan about lockdown literature, classical music, and his love of Bonnie Scotland

Stepping back in time, Stuart Kelly looks at the life of one of Scotland’s most significant novelists, Lewis Grassic Gibbon,

In our wildlife column, Cal Flyn says that around 80% of the UK’s hen harriers reside in Scotland, and urges us to keep our eyes open for these beautiful birds of prey.

Foraging for her lunch, Scottish Field’s Rosie Morton heads out with Jayson Byles from East Neuk Seaweed, while former Great British Menu contestant Amy Elles shares some delicious summer recipes from her Elie restaurant, The Harbour Café.

In whisky, the results of Scottish Field’s Summer Challenge are revealed.

In our regular columns, Alexander McCall Smith looks at the phi ratio, an intriguing number that stipulates the ideal number of friends to have, in the wake of a Netflix documentary speaking of the devastating impact of dredging, Guy Grieve vents about the current state of affairs, while Fiona Armstrong learns how to properly quaff the water of life through a virtual whisky tasting.

We also have our regular features, with property, interiors, food, drink, culture and more.

The April 2021 edition of Scottish Field is available now, priced £4.75. Click HERE to order.