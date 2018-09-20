The Johann Strauss Gala tour is coming to Scotland

A celebration of the king of the waltz is coming to Scotland – with music and dance.

The Raymond Gubbay production the Johann Strauss Gala has entertained audiences for over four decades and is back in 2019 with a brand-new show, Waltzing in a Winter Wonderland.

The Strauss musical dynasty wrote hundreds of uplifting pieces with a clear emphasis on memorable melodies and dance rhythms, with the ‘Waltz King’ Johann Strauss II experiencing phenomenal international success.

This performance recreates the glittering romance of a 19th century Viennese ballroom. Wearing glorious costumes of the period, the Johann Strauss Dancers capture the occasion in exquisitely choreographed routines, dancing to some of the most wonderful waltzes and liveliest polkas ever composed.

Waltzing in a Winter Wonderland will include Strauss favourites such as Blue Danube Waltz, Radetzky March, Cinderella Waltz, Snowstorm Waltz, Thunder and Lightning Polka, Emperor Waltz and Voices Of Spring.

The performers for Johann Strauss Gala – Waltzing in a Winter Wonderland, are John Rigby – conductor; Corinne Cowling – soprano; Nico Darmanin – tenor; Johann Strauss Orchestra; Johann Strauss Dancers; Alexandra Worrall – director and choreographer.

The will come to Scotland on:

Friday, 11 January, 7.30pm, Edinburgh, the Usher Hall, 0131 228 1155.

Saturday, 12 January, 3pm, Glasgow, the Royal Concert Hall, 0141 353 8000.

For further info visit www.raymondgubbay.co.uk.