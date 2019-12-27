The February 2020 edition of Scottish Field is out now

The February 2020 edition of Scottish Field is now available.

In this packed issue, we celebrate Ayr, Ayrshire and Arran, exploring The Coig as it uncovers some hidden gems in the area, while Nick Drainey explores Ayrshire and Arran on foot.

Editor Richard Bath said: ‘Thank the Lord that 2019 is out of the way. It’s been a bad-tempered old year, what with elections and Brexit and the performance of Scotland’s rugby and football teams.

‘So, as I look forward to 2020, I’m determined to ensure I achieve something that I can look back on with pride this time next year. Which brings me to my New Year’s resolutions…

‘I have many of these, and most of the printable ones revolve around visiting the few places in Scotland that I have yet to spend any time in. There will always be obscure places that I’ll never get to, but I’m talking about major oversights such as towns and inhabited islands.

‘Bizarrely, Helensburgh – little more than a stone’s throw from where I lived for the best part of two decades – is the most obvious oversight, and one that I already have plans to remedy very soon.

‘As for islands, I’m afraid the residents of at least two of Tiree, Colonsay, Barra and Jura need to be warned of an incoming invasion.

‘But then that’s the joy of this time of year, sitting in the kitchen with a dram during the dark, stormy evenings of mid-winter, working out where to go when good intentions can be translated into an avalanche of energy immediately after the clocks change.

‘I’ll be sharing my travels with readers in these pages and on our website, but of far greater interest is where you will go. So let us know where you’re going, where you’ve been, where we should go, and how it was for you.’

In other features, Sanjeev Kohli, one of Scotland’s best-loved comedians tells us how he narrowly escaped a career in finance to star in Still Game and become the voice of Scotland’s fitness.

Scottish Field’s wildlife columnist Cal Flynn goes on the trail of the mysterious and often elusive feral goats that inhabit the vertiginous slopes of Scotland’s Highlands and islands.

Outlander creator Diana Gabaldon goes under the spotlight and we discover the great wizard of the north – Before Houdini there was Aberdeenshire master of illusion John Henry Anderson

In our regular columns, Alexander McCall Smith’s advice is that if in doubt, you should always buy a book, living with cauld tatties vexes Alan Cochrane, Guy Grieve’s battle for our kelp forests rages on, and Fiona Armstrong sees the effects of a pink ticket, first hand.

In our independent schools feature, Scottish Field’s guide could help you find the perfect school for your child.

We also have our regular features, with property, interiors, food, drink, culture and more.

The February 2020 edition of Scottish Field is available now, priced £4.75.