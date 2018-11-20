SWG3 sheds some light with its new artful installation

One of Scotland’s leading multi-discipline arts venues has today unveiled a stunning exterior light installation – part of the venue’s festive programme.

Running from now until mid-January, the installation, called New Glasgow, is the creation of Glasgow-based artist Patrick Jameson and takes centre stage on the gable-end façade of SWG3.

The installation can be observed from the street, Eastvale Place. It has been designed to be visible to both visitors to the building and by train passengers as they enter and leave the city on the adjacent railway line. It is the artist’s intention to provoke a cinematic vision of the still raw, half regenerated industrial landscape in which the work is located.

This playful interaction transforms the carriage window into a makeshift cinema screen as the train itself acts as a dolly for an invisible camera panning across the city. The restricted pallete utilised by Jameson for this work is taken from the colours produced by chemical film processing and is reminiscent of classic dystopian cinematic tropes.

With this work Jameson continues to explore the relationship between the built environment and lens-based media, which is a recurring theme in his practice.

In the Acid Bar, Jameson expands on this theme by presenting several series of grouped sculptures based on architectural forms from a diverse range of time periods and movements. A key reference in the work is the architectural taxonomies made by Bernd and Hilla Becker through their contribution to the German photographic movement die neue objektivität or The New Objectivity.

Jameson has exhibited internationally at Ginza Art Laboratory in Tokyo, AK28 in Sweden and, more locally, at The Dean Gallery in Edinburgh, and is well known for his lens based media, painting, sculpture and performance pieces.

In addition to the new exhibition, SWG3 will play host to more than 65 events and live gigs from now until Hogmanay – including Christmas favourites Slade, the House Gospel Choir, ‘I love the 80’s’ Xmas Party and Frozen Snow Ball: Family Sing-a-long Experience.The venue’s Acid Bar space will also welcome Ox and Finch into its kitchens for the entire month of December.

The Michelin Guide-recognised restaurant will specifically cater for larger parties, offering diners an exclusive culinary experience and bespoke festive menu from December 1–23.

Meryl Gilbert, SWG3 commercial manager said: ‘2018 has been a record year for SWG3 – from the exciting building developments to the numerous events we’ve held spanning live music, art, food and family. We once again have a sweeping programme of events for everyone throughout December – 65 in total, as well as a pop-up from culinary stars Ox and Finch.’

Acid Bar will also introduce a new, festive-inspired drinks and cocktail menu, including Hot toddies, Glühwein and a Mulled Negroni, which will be available during opening hours; perfect for a pre-dinner or post-exhibition tipple.

Kicking off 2019 with a bang, the venue will also host the ultimate New Year’s Eve party – SWG3 Presents NYE, featuring Scottish cult heroes Optimo and dance music veteran, The Black Madonna.

View the full events programme HERE.