Spring into Scottish Field’s March issue

A look at what’s on the pages of Scottish Field’s March magazine…

Producer’s Corner: We speak to the wonderful ladies from Lussa Gin for this month’s Producer’s Corner. You can read about their incredible journey HERE.

James Crawford: The author and TV presenter sits down for a chat with us and we discover how he provides a different perspective on Scotland’s history.

Pole to pole: We speak to husband and wife adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey who made history after becoming the fist people in the world to drive from the Arctic to Antarctica in an electric car.



Dynamic Scotland: From capturing the Milky Way on the Isle of Skye to sunrise at Ben A’an, Scotland’s dramatic landscapes provide the perfect inspiration for Sylvan Buckley.

Local Hero: We speak to local hero Bill Pitt who swapped life in South Carolina for Pennan and now looks after the village’s iconic red phone box.

Ardross Castle: We delve into the backstory of this Highland Castle where hit TV show The Traitors is filmed. Read more HERE.

Holding court: When Fi and Ed Troughton took over Kirkside of Lochty, the well established garden was high maintenance, but it is now their pride and joy.

Linen townhouse: Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue – we take a look inside a converted Georgian townhouse that has it all.

Dream walker: An adopted Highlander, Eugenie Vronskaya paints poetic dreamscapes with an elemental connection to nature.