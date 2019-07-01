Spotlight on Jewellery at The Scottish Gallery

The Scottish Gallery has an international reputation for contemporary applied arts, promoting artists working in jewellery, precious metal, ceramic, glass and wood from Scotland, the United Kingdom and worldwide.

Years of working in collaboration with artists has resulted in countless exhibitions over decades with artists and makers now considered to be among the best in the world. Dorothy Hogg MBE is once such artist, who first exhibited at The Gallery in 1994, and said “The Scottish Gallery has a remarkable track record of recognising and supporting talent over a career, which is unique in the changing world of galleries and to be much cherished.”

This July The Scottish Gallery exhibits Jacqueline Cullen’s exhibition Galactica; a collection of wearable, sculptural jewellery in 18ct gold; combining materials such as Whitby jet, black diamonds and agate. With inspiration ranging from thunderous skies to intergalactic space travel, colliding asteroids, comets and neon dust with cascades of tiny diamonds flowing from hand carved fissures.

A large collection of contemporary jewellery is waiting to be discovered in The Gallery and on The Scottish Gallery website – by artists that may be unfamiliar alongside some of the best-established jewellers in the country, including Malcolm Appleby and iconic jeweller and sculptor Wendy Ramshaw.