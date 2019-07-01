Sculpture Garden designed by Gallery artist and horticulturalist Alex Knubley

The Scottish Gallery has long been an artistic hub nestled in the heart of the Edinburgh New Town, well known for exhibiting contemporary and 20th century art and objects.

Less widely known is the Sculpture Garden tucked away at the back of The Gallery – away from the noise of Dundas Street. In the garden we currently have work on display by Edinburgh based artist Andrea Geile. Her outdoor sculptures are made from Corten steel, often grouped with real plants and relating directly to the site environment. They are subtle interventions, merging into the landscape and are often only visible on closer inspection.

In addition, this July The Gallery is exhibiting Juliette Bigley’s work, in a site-specific indoor/outdoor exhibition, New Material Perspectives. Focusing particularly on lines and thresholds, Juliette’s work is sculptural and often comprises groups of objects. Base metals and precious metals are used to explore how we experience our emotional and physical place in the world. New Material Perspectives will feature TABLE – an installation of vessels in various metals, for which she won The Collect Open Award in 2018.

So, come along, enjoy the summer sunshine and see an aspect of The Scottish Gallery you might not have seen before!