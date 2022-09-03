Search begins for Scots language champion

A PUBLIC vote gets underway tomorrow to find this year’s Scots language champion.

Arts organisation Hands Up For Trad is publishing a list of nominees for the title and now wants the public to vote for the winner.

The poll opens tomorrow and runs until 18 September.

The winner will be named at a ceremony on 24 September at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre.

Performers at the ceremony will include musician Beth Malcom, poet Hamish MacDonald, and comedian Bruce Fummey.

The champion’s prize is part of the wider Scots Language Awards, which will be presented at the theatre.

Previous winners have included comedian Janey Godley and singer Iona Fyfe.

This year’s honours will be presented by poet Len Pennie and broadcaster Alistair Heather.

Simon Thoumire, director of Hands Up For Trad, said: “I’m thrilled by the growth of our ongoing campaign for Scots language, to be holding our live event in Dundee again, a community [that] has supported the campaign from day one, and at the calibre of this year’s brilliant nominees for the 2022’s Scots Language Awards.”

