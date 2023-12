Christmas is coming, and Scottish Field is on hand to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones.

From December 13 to 24, we are bringing 12 great deals for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

Each day we’ll highlight our fantastic offers, and you can find them all here in the one place.

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me… the gift of indulgence at Matfen Hall.

This winter, indulge yourself at the 300-acre Country Hotel, Spa and Golf Estate.

While away the afternoons in our magnificent Great Hall, or relax in stunning bars and lounges as the fires crackle, before spending the night in luxurious bedroom suites overlooking the vast Northumberland parkland.

Dine from a seasonal tasting menu prepared by Head Chef Ernst van Zyl in Emerald Restaurant, and visit The Retreat to enjoy treatments from Natura Bissé and Germaine de Capuccini trained therapists, as well as time in our jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room.

However you wish to indulge, Matfen Hall is the place to do it.