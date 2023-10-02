Scottish Borders first winter light trial to be held this year

The Scottish Borders will host its first winter light trial this year at Monteviot House & Gardens.

Monteviot Lights will embrace the natural backdrop of the gardens, accentuating the beauty of nature itself.

The event takes place between 30 November and 10 December.

Starting at Harestanes Visitor Centre, guests will walk a 1.5km route through beautifully lit gardens and woods.

The event aims to attract 7,500 visitors in its inaugural year.

‘We are delighted to be hosting the Scottish Borders’ first winter light trail,’ said Michael, 13th Marquis of Lothian.

‘it is thrilling for me to see the gardens my family and I have spent many years creating come to life with the beautiful lighting trail that is planned.

‘As a family we have had a vision for this event, and it is such an exciting time to see it all come to life.

‘It will not only be a wonderful event for us at Monteviot but we hope for everyone across the Borders.

‘We look forward to welcoming you to Monteviot Lights.’

