Scots singer Emeli Sande celebrates our buskers

Multi-award-winning Scots singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé mixes a diverse melting pot of musical talent in an inspiring new four-part BBC Scotland series.

In Emeli Sandé’s Street Symphony, the renowned recording artist hand-picks her six favourite buskers from the streets of Scotland to join her in an uplifting concert with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and world-class orchestral conductor John Logan.

The result is a truly magical musical journey where songs and stories merge to celebrate the connection between people from different walks of life and their shared passion for music.

In this first instalment, Emeli visits Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow to hear the diverse range of talent on offer, spanning the genres from pop to soul and country to classical.

It soon becomes clear she’ll have a tough decision on her hands to choose the final six acts who’ll join her on stage at the City Halls in Glasgow.

Emeli also visits parents Joel and Diane and sister Lucy at home in Alford, Aberdeenshire, and makes a trip back to her old school where she treats her music teacher and the choir to a rendition of her hit single, Next To Me, on the school piano.

Emeli Sandé’s Street Symphony is a BBC Scotland Music, Entertainment & Events Production for BBC Scotland.

Emeli Sandé’s Street Symphony will be shown on Thursday, 19 September, on BBC Scotland from 10–11pm.