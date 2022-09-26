Scots Language Awards winners revealed

TIKTOK star Doric Dad and writer Liz Lochhead were among the winners at Saturday night’s Scots Language Awards.

Hosted by poet Len Pennie and columnist Alistair Heather, the awards were presented at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre.

Beth Malcolm gave a special rendition of Hermless – an alternative Scottish national anthem – with Lewis and Euan McLaughlin in tribute to Michael Marra, the “Bard of Dundee”.

Bruce Fummey, Hamish MacDonald, and Robyn Stapleton also performed at the ceremony.

Karen Dick – head of place, partnerships, and communities at Creative Scotland – said: “It’s great to see the awards return again this year, highlighting the importance of Scots language for arts and culture, and in daily life, education, and business.

“Weel done tae a’ winners an’ nominees.”

Simon Thoumire, director at Hands Up For Trad, which organised the awards, added: “I’m thrilled by the growth of our ongoing campaign for Scots language, to have held our live event in Dundee again, a community [that] has supported the campaign from day one, and at the calibre of this year’s brilliant winners for the Scots Language Awards.”

For a full list of winners, check out the awards’ website.

Hands Up for Trad was founded in 2002 and launch the awards in 2019.

