Scots esports team goes to Commonwealth Games

SCOTLAND’S esports team is heading to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this weekend.

The squad will be competing at the tournament for the first.

Team Scotland will face fellow players from throughout the Commonwealth.

Two computer games will be played at the tournament – e-football and “Rocket League”, which involves playing football with cars.

Coach Adam Ryan and player Gary McInnes, who both compete for the Scotland national team at Fifa, and substitute player Mikolaj Zietek, who plays for Manchester United’s e-football team, will take part in the fitba contest.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s Rocket League hopefuls are: trainer Mark Exton, who coaches with David Beckham’s esports organisation, Guild Esports; players and professional streamers Jordan Drummond and Kelly Wyse; and player Sophie Stevenson.

James Hood, who launched Esports Scotland five years ago at Dundee & Angus College, is the team manager.

He said: “Esports is growing dramatically in popularity and participation.

“We can now show the progression and the journey we take players on, from kids in their bedrooms to potentially winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

“We have essentially carved a path of activities and tournaments to develop players as they progress through their journey.”

The Scottish Esports League will take place at Dundee & Angus College’s Gardyne campus later this year.

