Scots Audie Award nominee chats with our podcast

Three Scots were given some very good news recently, and we meet one of them in our latest podcast.

The Audio Publishers Association’s finalists for the 2022 Audie Awards programme was recently revealed, celebrating the best titles in audio publishing and spoken-word entertainment, honouring a varied group of actors, musicians and politicians, ahead of the Audie Awards Gala on March 4 in the USA.

Industry professionals will determine the winners across 25 different categories. Nominees include Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

In the History/Biography section, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other has been shortlisted. Written and narrated by Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, with a foreword written and narrated by Diana Gabaldon, it’s a strong contender for a prize.

Also in the running is actress Tracy Wiles, who grew up on the island of Islay, and is nominated in the Autobiography/Memoir section.

Fits and Starts: A Memoir of Living With Epilepsy was written by Franziska Thomas, and is narrated by Tracy and Franziska. It is published by Almost Tangible, and thanks to them, we present an excerpt from the production.

This week Kenny chats with Tracy, who chats about her work on Fits and Starts, growing up on a Scottish isle as the daughter of a gamekeeper, and more recently, her work on the soon to finish Holby City!

