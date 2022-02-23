In April 2021, with Glasgow’s Tron Theatre unable to programme live theatre, it embarked upon a short, development season where they offered up time and space to creatives to workshop potential future projects.

As Kolbrún Björt Sigfúsdóttir had been engaged in 2020 as Mayfesto resident director but was unable to deliver this project due to lockdown, the Tron engaged her to direct a reading of Uther Dean’s Me and My Sister Tell Each Other Everything as part of this development season.

An emotional and hopeful portrait of depression, anxiety and the difficult relationship between two sisters, the darkly humorous and relatable play resonated strongly with Kolbrun, and the wider Tron team attending the read-through, resulting in a commitment to stage the piece in full in the studio space this spring.

When her sister didn’t let her help build the dollhouse, Meredith [Murph] Willcott was hurt, she just didn’t know it yet. She watched her sister as she got to construct and control a whole universe of her own. But everything looks whole from far away. Jos and Murph are sisters. Jos and Murph don’t speak anymore. But Murph has done something only Jos will understand.

Kolbrún said: ‘When I first read Me and My Sister Tell Each Other Everything I felt like I had finally found a play that did sisterhood justice. But it’s more than that, it’s also the most honest piece of writing on depression I’ve ever come across. It’s gorgeous. And it has songs!’

With Eilidh Loan as Murph and Anna Russell Martin as Jos, Me and My Sister Tell Each Other Everything is an intricately woven story with songs by Oliver Devlin (and Uther Dean) featuring dollhouses, deodorants and the damage we carry.

Me and My Sister Tell Each Other Everything will be at the Tron Theatre, 63 Trongate, Glasgow, G1 5HB, from Wednesday 23 March – Saturday 2 April 2022, at 7.45pm. Tickets are £10.

Tron Theatre is a unique and flagship organisation as the west of Scotland’s only mid-scale producing venue which delivers challenging new and contemporary performance for the people of Glasgow, and worldwide, while at the same time playing a vital role at the heart of the Scottish theatre community and facilitating participation in the arts amongst people of all ages, race, ability, and gender.

For more details visit http://www.tron.co.uk/