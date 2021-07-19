Scotland’s animals are still Born to be Wild

A second series of Born to Be Wild, the BBC Scotland documentary set at the SSPCA Wildlife Rescue centre, returns tonight.

This is the place where orphaned and injured wild animals from all over Scotland find help from a dedicated team of vets and carers.

In this second series of Born to Be Wild, staff at the centre – which is in Clackmannanshire – are involved with an amazing range of animal adventures.

They get to grips with a lone beaver stuck in a sluice gate whilst looking for love and the team have their work cut out to find him a new home with a partner! Whilst in other incidents team leader April becomes ‘mum’ to a herd of tiny fawns and frontline rescue officer Bob is called to an unusual rescue of a bat from a light fitting!

As narrator Siobhan Redmond says in the programme: ‘From the Highlands… to the Lowlands… Scotland has some of the most spectacular wildlife in Europe.

‘But when animals get into trouble, there’s a special team ready to help them at the Scottish SPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre. Here expert vets treat animal casualties…rescued by officers on the frontline. And dedicated staff provide round-the-clock care.

‘We’ll experience the commitment and passion of the team as they deal with the biggest predators and the tiniest orphans. We’ll witness the triumphs.. and the tears…’

In the opening episode, former wildlife assistant April has been newly promoted to the Head of the Large Mammals section and with the other team members, she anxiously awaits the influx of orphans that accompanies the arrival of March every year.

The first orphans to arrive are nearly always fox cubs and this year is no different with a lone cub soon arriving.

The team decide on a Star Wars theme for this year’s fox names and soon April is hand rearing little Solo, with many others such as female cub Padme close behind. Solo thrives but Padme manages to injure her leg trying to leap out of her enclosure. Luckily specialist vet Romain is on hand to repair the damaged leg and all the foxes are eventually returned to the wild.

In the seal unit Kaniz is confronted by a dilemma with grey seal Concentration who appears to have an inflamed flipper.

The ten-part series is a Maramedia production for BBC Scotland.

Born to be Wild will start its second series on Monday 19 July, on BBC Scotland, from 8-9pm.