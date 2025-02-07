Scotland Through A Lens: Golden Hour with Phil Wilkinson

For Phil Wilkinson it’s all about the light of golden hour, that glorious period of the day shortly after sunrise or before sunset when the orange hues create picture perfect conditions.

I started taking an interest in photography as a teenager when I studied A-Level photography at college in Lincolnshire where I grew up.

I owe a lot to my uncle Carl who was a very keen amateur and along with my auntie, they helped me along the way buying me my first camera and he gave me a lot of advice.

As soon as I saw the first black and white print emerge from the developing tray in the darkroom I was hooked and the journey began.

I continued studying at Lincoln and then to Bradford for two further years, I then got my first break working for the Lincolnshire Echo where I learnt so much from the team of photographers there about how to make pictures out of nothing, seeing pictures and gaining a news sense.

Then I was off to London for a year working for a news agency before I moved to Scotland to go freelance.

Living in the Borders, I’m blessed with a stunning area to photograph, so many people drive through the Borders either heading north to Edinburgh or South into England, and maybe don’t appreciate what there is here to see and do.

There are the Eildon Hills, perhaps my favourite spot, it’s just such a perfect view, but it’s the views you find when you are not expecting it that are equally rewarding.

I’m not a landscape photographer who spends hours travelling and waiting for the perfect moment, it’s all on the go for me. I am capturing pictures either early in the mornings before doing commercial work or on the way home.

But it’s the local knowledge of what’s around you that helps so much. I mark places down to remember to go back and photograph them one day when I have time and when the sun’s right.

A lot of my work is done in the golden hour – I look out my bedroom window and see the sun rising and give myself a half an hour window to get somewhere for a shot.

It might be the Lauder moor or Scott’s View, or Smailholm Tower, I can reach them quickly, or a simple walk around the grounds of Thirlstane Castle with the winding River Leader not far from me in Lauder.

It’s a love of being outside in the changing weather and landscape. Every season is fantastic in its own way, but autumn and winter I find best for the sunrises and sunsets.

I learnt so much as a press photographer and I use the experience all the time, but it’s the understanding of light, weather, and taking a chance that I use most. Some shots work, some don’t, but I always enjoy trying new spots and views.

I would like to return to black and white pictures, where I started. My uncle Carl passed away earlier this year and I inherited his small collection of 35mm cameras from the 50’s. I’d like to use them, and return to printing black and white, spending hours in the darkroom again perhaps.

