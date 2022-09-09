Scotland prepares to say goodbye to her Queen

ARRANGEMENTS are being put in place for Scotland to say farewell to her Queen.

Roads have been closed around the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and in other parts of the capital.

The city council said: “We’re working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland on preparations to accommodate large crowds of visitors in Edinburgh who wish to pay their respects.”

The palace and The Queen’s Gallery have been closed to the public, along with royal residences south of the Border.

The Queen’s body will lie in rest at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Rev Calum MacLeod, the minister at St Giles, said: “With the whole nation, we at St Giles’ Cathedral mourn the death of Her Majesty The Queen, strong and faithful servant to the UK and Commonwealth for so many years.”

Flags are flying at half-mast over all government buildings in Scotland, while all business has been suspended at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood.

An online book of condolence has been opened by Buckingham Palace in London.

Several local councils in Scotland have also opened books of condolence on their websites, as well as physical books for members of the public to sign in person.

Glynis Sinclair, provost of The Highland Council, visited the garden of remembrance at Inverness cathedral, with chief executive Donna Manson, and convenor Bill Lobban.

Public figures and civic leaders have also been paying their tributes to The Queen.