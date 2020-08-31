Scotland launches ‘Gumtree for artists’

A SERVICE to help artists and craft makers share leftover materials, swap skills and share transport has been launched.

The Circular Arts Network (CAN) has been organised by Glasgow’s Sculpture Placement Group (SPG).

The platform allows artists to swap everything from leftover paint to plinths.

Kate Robertson, co-director of SPG, said: “Artists and the arts sector are facing an incredibly tough economic situation right now.

“At the same time, we all face the challenge of climate change and the need to make decisive and radical changes to create a sustainable economy.

“Even though we’ve only just got started, there seems to be tremendous support for CAN precisely because it enables the arts community to confront all these issues by giving access to free and affordable materials, as well as skills exchanges and transport sharing.

“So far the signs are very positive so we hope it will grow and grow, and given time we hope to roll it out all across the UK.”

