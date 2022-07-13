Royal National Mòd returns to Perth

PERTH is getting ready to host the Royal National Mòd for the first time in 18 years.

The Fair City will welcome the very best in Gaelic music and culture during October.

The programme for the Mòd includes fringe concerts, shows, ceilidhs, and exhibitions.

Around 1,000 performers will fill a dozen venues in the city, including Perth Concert Hall, Perth Theatre, and North Inch Community Campus.

Sporting events will include shinty and football at Bells Sports Centre, while a massed choir will perform on Perth High Street.

Xander McDade, Perth & Kinross’ provost, said: “The Mòd returning to Perth is tremendously exciting and will bring a real buzz to the city in October.

“This will be a fantastic showcase for Perth and a wonderful celebration of our Gaelic heritage, and the Gaelic language and culture.”

James Graham, chief executive at The Highland Association, which organises the Mòd, added: “Returning to Perth for this year’s Royal National Mòd will be a fantastic moment for us.

“It will be so special to hear and see the best that Gaelic culture has to offer during this year’s event and to welcome people from Perth, the rest of Scotland, and indeed the world, to the city to enjoy Gaelic music and culture across Perth’s unique and special venues.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s culture pages.

Plus, don’t miss Rosie Morton’s interview with Andrew Appleby – better known as “The Harray Potter” – in the August issue of Scottish Field magazine.