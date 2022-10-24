Royal National Mòd ends with massed choir

A MASSED choir brought the Royal National Mòd to an end on Saturday in Perth.

The mòd’s flag was handed over the Paisley, which will host next year’s cultural gathering.

Around 2,100 people took part in 200 competitions over the nine-day festival, which was held at 14 venues in the Fair City.

Contestants came from as far afield as Germany, while viewers from the United States and other countries watched some of the events online.

About 7,000 are thought to have visited Perth for the mòd, spending an estimated £1 million in the local economy.

James Graham, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, which organises the Royal National Mòd, said: “What a joy it has been to have Gaels gather once again to showcase and honour our language and culture.

“It’s also been fantastic to be back in Perth after such a long stint – its fantastic venues, welcoming community and picturesque streets have made it a tremendous mòd location.

“A huge thank you to everyone who makes the mòd possible, from the hard-working volunteers to the participants and everyone who came to visit and support the event.

“To hear Gaelic language and music around venues and on streets across the city all week has been incredible.”

He added: “We are looking forward to bringing our Gaelic festival of culture and song to Paisley in 2023, for the first time in a decade.

“The mòd will bring a boost in culture and tourism to the town and I’m sure attendees will enjoy the beautiful surroundings and excellent hospitality Paisley has to offer.”

