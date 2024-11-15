Review: & Juliet, Edinburgh

★★★★★

& Juliet is the ultimate feel-good musical, perfect for a fun outing with loved ones. I went with my daughters and we had an unforgettable time.

The show is a vibrant reminder that life goes on after heartbreak, like Juliet’s journey after Romeo. It beautifully portrays the ups and downs of life as natural, and the theme of equality is thoughtfully woven throughout the storyline.

There certainly is life after Romeo and Juliet discovered this when she decided not to end things.

The music is a highlight—hit after hit of songs we all know and love. While we were gently reminded not to sing along, the audience was brimming with energy, and there were plenty of tapping feet.

Dr. Ranj from CBBC played a prominent role, much to the amusement of my 13-year-old, who had adored him as a child.

The dancing was electrifying, the writing sharp and clever, and the storyline downright hilarious, especially the twist of Romeo’s many past lovers attending his funeral, to Juliet’s shock and dismay.

Romeo (who came back from the dead to win Juliet’s heart) and Juliet delivered strong performances with their singing and dancing, but for me, Shakespeare’s wife was the true star.

Her humour and incredible voice stole the show, especially as she wrote the story as it unfolded, unsure herself how it would all end.

This musical is a dazzling celebration of love, resilience, and finding your own story. It left us smiling, laughing, and ready to go back again. Highly recommended.

Read more News stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.