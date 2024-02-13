Release date for Martin Compston’s Norwegian Fling starring Phil MacHugh announced

Martin Compston gets immersed in Norway in a new series with friend Phil MacHugh as they travel nearly 2,000 miles through the country.

In this first episode of Norwegian Fling Martin and Phil embrace the Nordic way of life in the vibrant capital city Oslo. It’s the first step of an epic journey that will explore the differences and similarities between Scotland and Norway.

First, they head to the country’s centre for skiing excellence, Holmenkollen, where they discover Norwegians don’t let a lack of snow get in the way of their love for skiing.

Here the boys have a crash course in roller-skiing, with Olympic gold medallist cross country skier Ragnhild Gløersen Haga and champion roller skier Ragnar Bragvin Andresen.

And of course, they’re encouraged to take a leap off the world famous Holmenkollen ski jump, thanks to its epic zip line.

Next, the boys do their bit for Scottish-Norwegian relations as they meet Norway’s youngest MP, Maren Grøthe, at The Storting, Norway’s parliament.

Then, to round off their first day, the lads then head out into the countryside to experience Norwegian cabin life.

On the way, they stop to pick up a carry out of bevvy from the local Vinmonopolet and learn just how expensive Norway is.

Their remote cabin gives them pause for reflection as they look ahead to the massive journey they have ahead of them, which Martin hopes to soundtrack with his beloved Scottish dance music.

The six-part series will be available to view on BBC iPlayer from 22 February.