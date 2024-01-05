Relax into Scottish Field’s February issue

Scottish Field’s February magazine is out now and here’s what we have in store for you…

Paw and order: We join Police Scotland’s latest recruits Dee and Russell as the two adorable Sprocker spaniels begin their training.

Archie MacPherson: The voice of Scottish football for over 50 years, Archie MacPherson reveals his true passions in life.

Weddings: Our wedding features this month follows a new trend for couples who are tying the knot alongside their furry friends. From dogs to alpacas, we find out why it’s all the rage.

From the ground up: We speak to brothers Charlie and Angus Buchanan-Smith who transformed their family farm into a regenerative one with a pioneering restaurant.

Buittle Castle: There’s something rather ethereal about Buittle Castle; it’s the not the biggest castle in Scotland, but it certainly has presence, Scottish Field discovers.

The unlikely spy: English author Daniel Defoe invented the modern novel, but as a Crown spy he also played a key part in securing the Union between Scotland and England, we discover.

Living on the edge: A childhood spent on the west coast led photographer Brian Pollock to climbing, a pastime that changed his perception of the outdoors and his place in it. See more of his pictures HERE.

A heart in the Highlands: Mary Watts emerged from the shadow of her famous husband to develop a successful career in the decorative arts, making a significant contribution to the Celtic Revival, but her Highland connections are little known, says Mary Miers.

Producer’s Corner: We talk to Catherine Drummond-Herdman of Tea Gardens of Scotland about all things tea. Read it HERE.