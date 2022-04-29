Preserving history with Traditional Tales for Tiny People

Live Music Now Scotland is excited to announce Traditional Tales for Tiny People as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories 2022.

Bringing the traditional stories, language and music of the Orkney islands and the Western Isles to early years and families, Traditional Tales for Tiny People will feature live performances from some of Live Music Now Scotland’s emerging professional musicians.

Not only are these musicians some of the country’s most talented, but they are also specially trained and experienced in working with early years audiences and families. Lasting 45 minutes, each session will feature two musicians who will perform a range of songs and tell stories that reflect nature, family, culture, tradition and much more besides.

Working with two locally engaged community venues in Edinburgh and Glasgow, Live Music Now Scotland hopes that the initiative will bring the known benefits of music and storytelling to early years and families who have, in large part due to the pandemic, had little or no opportunity to experience it before.

As research suggests, storytelling plays an important role in allowing early years to understand and navigate the world around them, as well as how to interact with others, and these are skills that these sessions will look to nurture.

In Edinburgh, sessions will take place on a Sunday afternoon at Holy Cross Church in Davidson’s Mains. Lasting 45 minutes, these participatory sessions will be led by three alternating LMNS musicians who were all born and raised on the windy planes of the Orkney islands and grew up listening to the region’s traditional tales and tunes – Aidan Moodie (guitar), Graham Rorie (fiddle) and Owen Sinclair (guitar) .

In Glasgow, Sunday morning sessions will take place at Partickhill Bowling and Community Club and will feature the vocals of Josie Duncan, Kaitlin Ross, and Catherine Tinney, all of whom hail from the Western Isles. Told in a combination of Gaelic, English and Scots, their tales will tell of nature, people and places, families and relationships, and the stories that are embedded in society and retold many times as part of traditional social occasions, including waulking songs and Puirt à beul (a traditional form of song native to Scotland).

Carol Main MBE, director at Live Music Now Scotland, said: ‘Storytelling not only enhances knowledge and memory recall while supporting early literacy development, but it also has the ability to build a greater sense of community, which is something we all need just now, not least young children who would have, pre-pandemic, had far more opportunity to regularly engage with their peers.

‘With Traditional Tales for Tiny People, we hope to not only facilitate this interaction and provide support for families as we emerge from the pandemic, but also to keep the wonderful tunes and tales of Scottish folklore alive.’

For more information, dates, and to book contact: Holy Cross Church – families.hce@gmail.com; Partick Hill Bowling Club – musicatthegreen@gmail.com

Edinburgh, 2pm, Holy Cross Church – 1 May, Owen Sinclair and Josie Duncan; 5 June, Owen Sinclair and Josie Duncan; 3 July, Graham Rorie and Aidan Moodie; 7 August, Owen Sinclair and Robbie Greig; 4 September, Graham Rorie and Aidan Moodie; 2 October, Owen Sinclair and Robbie Greig.

Glasgow, 11am, Partickhill Bowling Club – 22 May, Kaitlin Ross and Catriona Hawksworth; 12 June, Kaitlin Ross and Catriona Hawksworth; 11 September, Kaitlin Ross and Catriona Hawksworth; 16 October, Josie Duncan and Catherine Tinney; 20 November, Catherine Tinney and Calum Morrison; 18 December,

Catherine Tinney and Calum Morrison.

For more details visit https://livemusicnow.scot/