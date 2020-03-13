Play that funky music – in a classic vehicle

A DJ booth with a difference, the FunkWagen camper is certainly going places.

From scale models on key rings to popping up on coffee mugs and wallpaper, retro VW camper vans have been enjoying a comeback. And one resurgent vehicle has become the life and soul of the party.

Brainchild of Edinburgh entrepreneur Jane James, FunkWagen – a 1967 VW Split Screen Panel Van which has been transformed into a mobile DJ booth with a difference – is bringing a touch of funk to events across Scotland.

Driven by her love for music, she found the perfect camper a year ago. ‘We like a good party and really like music, and we wanted to create something that was a wee bit unique,’ she explains. ‘We sourced and bought it through Coco’s Kustoms, who then redesigned and modified it.’

Completely upgraded and remodelled inside, the van has had an original 1960s-design sun roof fitted to it to allow a DJ to stand on the custom platform. A Bose PA system and Pioneer DJ Decks have also been added for top quality sound.

With five DJs currently signed to the bus, FunkWagen caters for all musical tastes, and will travel to any party, festival or event that wants to go the extra mile to provide the perfect tunes.

‘You get a great impression with the van – it looks amazing and it’s a talking point, but we want people to remember the music, because that’s what makes a party,’ James adds.

For more details visit www.funkwagen.co.uk.

(This feature was originally published in 2016)