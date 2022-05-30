Platinum jubilee: Corgis, cakes, and cruises

COMMUNITIES throughout Scotland are preparing to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

In Aberdeen, Lord Provost David Cameron will light a beacon outside Marischal College on Thursday evening to kick-off the Granite City’s celebrations.

The short ceremony will include a lone piper playing “Diu Regnare” and a trumpeter performing “Majesty”.

In Inverness, Jacobite is reviving its infamous “booze cruise” for one night only on Saturday.

The company operated an evening charter up until 2002, which became known locally as the “booze cruise”.

Freda Newton, managing director of Loch Ness by Jacobite, said: “Many people still tell me about the fun times they had on our evening charters, so when better to bring it back than during a weekend when we’ll all be celebrating and enjoying a long weekend?

“Our own Queen – the Jacobite Queen – will be our host for the evening and entertainment will be provided by DJs Simon and Scott.”

Ballater is going a wee bit further back in time for its nostalgia by holding 1950s-themed events in the village.

A beacon will be lit on the village green on Thursday, followed by a “Songs of Praise” service at Glenmuick Church on Friday.

Saturday includes afternoon tea and 1950s-inspired games, followed by the concert from Buckingham Palace being streamed live.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh has also opted for a 1950s theme for its celebrations.

On 15 July, the Queen’s official residence will host an after-hours event, including jive demonstrations, a live jazz band, and gramophone records.

This weekend, the palace will also host a series of events to mark the jubilee, with the concert from Buckingham Palace also be streamed on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, over at Musselburgh races, organisers are swapping horses for corgis to mark the jubilee.

Following the Scottish Sprint Cup on Saturday, dogs will take to the track on Sunday for “The Corgi Derby”, which will feature Paddy from Port Seaton, billed as “a distant relative of one of Her Majesty The Queen’s own corgis”.

Louise Marshall, Scotland’s national pipe, will also perform on Sunday.

Conifox Adventure Park near Edinburgh has enlisted the help of Ayrshire-based Living History Scotland for a weekend of immersive experiences.

Visitors will be able to meet actors playing the Queen, her jester, and an evil knight.

James Gammell, managing director at Conifox, said: “Kirkliston was the location of the first recorded parliament in Scottish history – the Estates of Scotland met there in 1235, during the reign of Alexander II – so we have some pretty important royal connections here.”

Afternoon tea is also on the menu at many venues throughout Scotland.

Tigerlily bar in Edinburgh is serving a deluxe jubilee afternoon tea from Thursday to Sunday as part of the “Edinburgh Loves Gin Festival” organised by its parent company, Montpeliers.

Over at Cheval’s Edinburgh Grand, a jubilee afternoon tea is being served throughout June in The Register Club, the venue’s cocktail bar.

Looking further ahead, Mexican performers Banda Monumental de Mexico are dedicating part of their performance at this August’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo to the Queen’s jubilee.

Their butterfly costumes were inspired by a famous image of Prince Philip in Mexico in 1988.

Organisers said that the idea came from a young dancer, Julieta Huerta Aviles, who is part of the Mexican act.

