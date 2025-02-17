Photographers in Aberdeen capture ‘the light in the dark’

Photographers in Aberdeen have been capturing ‘the light in the dark’ with this stunning exhibition.

Sixty amateur photographers submitted more than 150 entries to the Light in the Dark competition which aimed to capture moments of joy in Aberdeen.

A selection of the winning photographs are now on display in the Aberdeen Arts Centre foyer.

The competition was run by Aberdeen Arts Centre in partnership with the photography department at North East Scotland College (NESCol).

‘Judging the competition was a tough job, but an enjoyable one, as all the entries were of such a high standard,’ Judge Steve Smith, a NESCol photography lecturer, said.

‘I was really impressed with the quality of the photographs submitted across both categories.

‘It was clear that whatever the age of the entrant, they had thought carefully about the composition of their images.

‘Every photo taken, whether on a camera or a phone, tells a story – and all our entrants really captured a strong narrative in their work.’

The Light in the Dark competition encouraged amateur photographers to get out and explore Aberdeen to find new perspectives on the city, and find moments of light and joy in the darker winter months.

‘I have been so inspired by the moments of light in the dark that the people of Aberdeen and beyond have found in our beautiful city and captured on camera,’ Aberdeen Arts Centre creative director Amy Liptrott, who shared judging duties, said.

‘It has been fantastic to see the variety of different perspectives, and the creative ways that each entrant interpreted the brief.

‘The talent on show in this competition proves that our local community is full of creative individuals, and we are thrilled to have been able to provide a platform for them to express themselves.

‘There is a huge amount of beauty in our part of the world, and it has been a pleasure to see the light and joy our photographers have shared with us.’

The winners in the 18+ category are:

1st Place – Newburgh Beach by Scott Carr

2nd Place – Aberdeen Beach Sunrise by Janice Forsyth

3rd Place – NESCOL 1 by Uchechi Adeboye

In the Young People’s category for those aged 17 and under, the winners are:

1st Place – Through the Broken Gate by Julia Gunn

2nd Place – In the Lane Next to the Hut by Georgie Quinn Skolnik

3rd Place – Lights Will Guide Me Home by Georgia McLeod

