Perthshire platform doubles number of artists

A WEBSITE created to boost artists and makers in Perthshire has double its number of members in just six months.

Perthshire Artisans was launched in June with nine artists, but has now grown to 18.

Perth-based contemporary jewellery maker Kate McLaughlin, who one of the nine initial artists chosen for the launch of platform, said: “Perthshire Artisans is so much more than an online shopping experience… it’s a supportive community for artists and their small businesses.”

Illustrator Jon Bishop added: “I’m honoured to have been a part of the project from the beginning and excited to see it continue to grow and support the makers of Perthshire and champion their amazing products and art works.”

The site was set up by GrowBiz, a company that specialises in helping rural businesses to grow.

Read more stories about Scotland’s makers on Scottish Field’s culture pages.