Ruby Wax returns to the Fringe with new show

The much-loved comedian, author and campaigner Ruby Wax is bringing her new hit show How To Be Human to Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Running from 18-24 August, this show is the follow-up to Ruby’s sell out shows Sane New World and Frazzled and incorporates what she discovered whilst writing her latest book, How to Be Human: The Manual, including finding out how the mind works with monk Gelong Thubten and learning from neuroscientist Ash Ranpura where everything that makes us ‘us’ can be found in the brain.

It follows a a successful spring tour, including a residency at London’s Leicester Square Theatre.

We can’t stop the future from arriving, no matter what drugs we’re on. But even if nearly every part of us becomes robotic, mechanical fingers crossed, we’ll still have our minds. Hopefully we’ll use them for things like compassion, instead of just chasing what’s ‘better’ like a hamster on a wheel. If we can do that, we’re on the yellow brick road to happiness.

Ruby Wax is a much-loved US-born comedy actor and writer of incredibly successful books and TV shows including script editing Absolutely Fabulous. She has a Master’s degree in Mindfulness-based Cognitive Therapy from Oxford University.

Her latest bestselling book, How to Be Human: The Manual, is out now.

After completing this solo run at the Fringe, Ruby will then be joined by monk Gelong Thubten and neuroscientist Ash Ranpura for a national tour this autumn, taking How To Be Human: The Show across the UK.

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard (venue 33)

Dates: August 18-24

Time: 4pm, duration one hour

Suitability: 14+

Tickets: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/ruby-wax-how-to-be-human