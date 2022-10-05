REVIEW: “South Pacific”

Kenny Smith reviews South Pacific at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow.

GROWING up, my parents’ musical tastes were more Gilbert and Sullivan than Lennon and McCartney, and definitely more Rodgers and Hammerstein than Chaka Demus and Pliers.

So, I’ve always had an appreciation for a good musical, especially those from the Rodgers and Hammerstein stable, and in particular, The Sound of Music and The King and I.

I hadn’t seen South Pacific since I viewed an amateur production of it some 35 years ago, and it was one that always lingered fondly in the memory, boasting some incredible songs. This much-loved Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical features songs such as Some Enchanted Evening, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair, Honey Bun, and Happy Talk – when I first saw this musical, that was when I realised that Captain Sensible had covered it, rather than written it as an original song of his own.

This powerful love story, set on a South Pacific island during the Second World War, is brought thrillingly to life in an epic new five-star production directed by Chichester Festival Theatre’s artistic director Daniel Evans.

And don’t think this is a show with a handful of simple sets – this is absolutely lavish from start to finish. While I missed the rotating stage in the current version of Les Miserable, my need to see performers rotate was fully sated here, and is ideal during the second act when we get to see what’s going on in front of and behind the stage.

The sets are great – the main set of Emile de Becque captures simple opulence, and there’s great movement from back and sidestage as props are moved in – and there’s even movement from above as an office set is lowered into position. It’s slick, and moves with pace.

Julian Ovenden and Gina Beck are convincing leads as de Becque and Nellie Forbush, both carrying presence and the necessary voices needed for these parts – and their romance felt genuine, rather than forced, as often can be the case in musical shows.

The pair lead a fantastic cast, with features more than 30 performers, including Rob Houchen as the charming young Joseph Cable, Joanna Ampil in a show-stealing performance as Bloody Mary, and Sera Maehara as the loving Liat.

David Birrell and Stephen John Davis are execllent as Captain Brackett and Commander Harbison, and the supporting cast bring the numbers to life with passion, care, talent, and verve. Douggie McMeekin was a real crowd pleaser with the comedic role of the show, Luther Billis.

But it’s not all fun along the way, as the script touches on racism during the forties, as Nellie discovers that Emile had children with his Polynesian first wife. At first she is appalled and wants to end their budgeoning relationship, but in time, comes to realise she is wrong. It’s fascinating to see this in a script originally written in 1949, and how its enlightened writers were ahead of their time.

Credit is due too to the full orchestra, comprising 16 men and women, whose energy throughout was tremendous, switching from the moments of high drama to quiet melancholy with ease, whilst capturing the lighter moments with bombastic skill.

This is a first-rate show, boasting production values that you would expect to see in the West End, with an incredibly talented cast, a skilled orchestra, and has been directed with perfection.

South Pacific is at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal until Saturday 8 October.

