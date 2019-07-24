Relive Game of Thrones as a musical parody

Winter has come – hot on the heels of the final season of the HBO sensation, Thrones! returns with a completely updated 75 minutes of hilarious musical mayhem.

Fans heartbroken over the demise of their beloved show (and who knows how many beloved characters?), Thrones! will satiate their desire for violence, sweltering sex scenes and silliness in this acclaimed, much-loved musical parody phenomenon.

Following four total sell-out Fringes (extra shows included) alongside sell-out shows in LA, Chicago and Adelaide, the smash-hit must-see show of the Fringe has been updated and is back for yet another blockbusting run.

The cast had a full month’s run at the Sydney Opera House in June which has allowed them to fine tune the show to adoring Aussie audiences just in time to storm Edinburgh.

The award-winning team behind musical improvisation sensation Baby Wants Candy crams all eight aired series into 75 minutes as the talented cast sing and dance their way through their own warped idea of Westeros and their own hilarious version of the popular series’ plots and twists… with a few extra of their own thrown in for mirthful measure.

When you play the Game of Thrones, you win or die… or just enjoy the best hour of your life!

VENUE: Assembly George Square Theatre – George Square, EH8 9LH

TIME: 10:30pm (running time 75 mins)

DATES: Weds 31 July – Sun 25 August

PRICES: Previews: £12. Weekdays and weekends £16 / £15

TICKETS: 0131 623 3030 / www.assemblyfestival.com

AGE RESTRICTION: 14+