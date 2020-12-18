Rapunzel hits cinemas and streaming

A CHRISTMAS film produced by the National Theatre of Scotland and Historic Environment Scotland will be shown in selected independent cinemas and arts centres throughout Scotland from Tuesday, before being released online for streaming.

Rapunzel, which was filmed in and around Stirling Castle, will be available for streaming from Wednesday until 4 January.

Free access will be given to hospitals, care homes, and prisons.

Cinemas and art centres due to screen the film include: Eden Court, Inverness; An Lanntair, Stornoway; Highland Cinema, Fort William; The Barn, Banchory; Hippodrome Bo’ness; Robert Burns Centre Film Theatre, Dumfries; CatStrand, New Galloway; Driftwood Community Cinema, Waterbeck and Wigtown; Phoenix Cinema, Oban; and Phoenix Cinema, Kirkwall.

Full information on cinema listings can be found at the National Theatre of Scotland website.

