Out of this world Fringe show for children

The creators of hit family shows Paperbelle and Too Many Penguins? are back with another visually dazzling treat for starry-eyed adventurers.

Aimed at youngsters aged 2-6 (and their brave adults), and inspired by real-life female astronauts including the first woman in space, Russian Valentina Tereshkova and Mae Jemison, who in 1992 became the first African American woman in space, Valentina’s Galaxy is a fascinating and inspiring experience.

Created by Katy Wilson and Heather Fulton and presented in the 50th anniversary year of the moon landings, this immersive performance features a combustible concoction of live on-stage experiments, rocket launches and star gazing.

Heather and Kat said: ‘We’re are delighted to bring Valentina’s Galaxy to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

‘We’re particularly excited to be partnering again with the Royal Botanic Gardens following our success with Paperbelle there, back in 2012.

‘We’re looking forward to taking our audiences on a new adventure, this time through a concoction of experiments and star gazing, bringing the wonders of outer space to planet Earth’s young inhabitants! Expect amazement, giggles, the moon and a great day out for the whole family.’

Valentina’s Galaxy is part of the prestigious Made in Scotland showcase at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019. Original commissioned by Edinburgh Science Festival in association with Imaginate through support from the Scottish Governments Edinburgh Festivals Expo Fund.

Venue: Assembly @ Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

Dates: 3-18 August (not Mondays)

Times: 10.30am, 12.30pm & 2.30pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 11am & 2pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays