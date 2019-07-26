Issue of Class at the heart of Scottee’s Fringe show

Critically acclaimed playwright, actor, broadcaster and activist, Scottee, has announced his forthcoming new show Class.

It will make its debut at Assembly during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August before heading to HOME in Manchester this October.

Class is the third and final show in a triptych of works which began in 2013 with The Worst of Scottee (written by Scottee and Chris Goode) about people from his past who no longer talk to him and why. More recently, in 2016 he made Bravado about working class masculinity which tour male spaces across England and was performed by a volunteer from the audience each night.

Working alongside acclaimed director Adele Thomas to create Class, Scottee uncovers what it is to be embarrassed about where you’re from, how you can pretend to be posher than you are and explores why we all get a thrill playing god with green tokens from Waitrose.

This is a show for the middle classes. Class isn’t made for working class audiences, they already know the story Scottee unfolds.

This work is also set to be Scottee’s final solo show, he will no longer be delving into his past and will instead be working on more collective based works. The next show the company Scottee and Friends Ltd are making is a circus show with queer circus artists looking at queerness, addiction, sex and risk. This will also mark a move for Scottee to transition from small studio theatres into larger spaces.

In 2018 Scottee set up Working Class Artists Group with Bryony Kimmings. WCAG represents 33 artists working in theatre who cause trouble to get the sector to listen to working class artists and their needs and currently has an online following of over 2000 people.

Scottee is also a broadcaster who has made work for and regularly contributes to BBC Radio 4 programme like Loose Ends and Front Row. He’s also appeared on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 3, BBC World Service and most regional BBC Radio stations. In 2018 he made a documentary for BBC Three called ‘Fat & Fabulous’.

Venue: Assembly

Dates: 1-25 August, 4.05pm

Tickets: https://www.assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/scottee-class or 0131 623 3030

Age category: 18+