Fringe: A Sinatra show – and not what you expect

If you are expecting a tribute singer to Frank Sinatra you are in for a disappointment.

This production cleverly weaves the biography of the old crooner through a clever song collection.

Sinatra is reminiscing his life, exploring his Democrat liberal views, his ruthlessness with those that crossed or stood in his way and his exploits with the Rat Pack.

The interesting take of this show is that, even with all his fame and adulation, Sinatra was towards the end of his life a man under the burden of lost love and questioning what might have been.

The audience was, as one would expect, of a certain age. This should not discourage younger attendees as the voice of Richard Shelton is as near as you will ever get to hearing Sinatra himself.

Sinatra: Raw, Gilded Balloon at the Museum, noon.