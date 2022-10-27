Dundee Rep unveils Cinderella cast

THE cast for Dundee Rep’s new musical production of Cinderella has been unveiled.

Cinderella is swapping her glass slippers for wellies for the show, which opens on 26 November, with writer Lynda Radley turning Ella into a farmer.

Hannah Visocchi will play the title role, while Dundee Rep Ensemble member Annie Louise Ross will portray her stepmother, Lenore.

Her evil stepsister and stepbrother – who are obsessed with their Instagram posts – will be played by Leah Byrne and Adam Greene.

John Macaulay takes on the role of Apollo King, with Jatinder Singh Randhawa portraying his son, Liam King.

Ensemble member Emily Winter plays Ella’s mother, Cora, while the cast is rounded off by Sebastian Lim Seet and Karen Young bringing Ella’s boots – Rightie and Leftie – to life on stage.

Radley said: “It has been a delight to create this new musical for Dundee Rep.

“Our aim was to harness the magic of the Cinderella story and give it an updated heroine, lots of laughs, and some beautiful new songs.

“Our Ella is tenacious, covered in mud, and working hard to achieve big dreams.

“Can she, and her boots, figure out how to save Willow Grove farm before her stepmother ruins everything?”

