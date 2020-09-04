Cowal’s Virtual Gathering attracts global audience

HIGHLIGHTS from last weekend’s Cowal Highland Gathering have been released as online videos.

Cowal’s Virtual Gathering brought fans from around the world together for three days of online fellowship.

Former world Highland dancing champions joined gathering officials to talk about their Cowal memories, including Sheena MacDonald, who was the world juvenile Highland dancing champion in 1951 and adult world Highland dancing champion from 1956 to 1958.

Current champions Marielle Lesperance from Canada, Beret Dernbach from the United States and Scotland’s Rosey Watt discussed the importance of setting realistic goals and what it means to win a Cowal medal.

One of the highlights videos features choreographed Highland dancing.

In the other video, Stuart Liddell from Inveraray, Angus McColl from Benderloch, Daniel McDermott from Rothesay, Willie MacCallum from Campbeltown, and Alistair Henderson from Dunoon come together to pay tribute to a piping legend John MacLellan in a feature called The Lads Of Argyll.

